Monday, March 21, 2022

Nuland in India, and Kishida too (NeoCon + Nippon)

 Victoria Nuland, a ward of Madeleine Albright, and the US Undersecretary for European Affairs, is now in India to pressure it to help isolate Russia.

Showing up at the same time is Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, there to play Good Cop to Nuland's Bad Cop.

The Carrot and the Stick.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/japan-announces-investment-worth-42-billion-seeks-support-on-ukraine/articleshow/90328200.cms

https://chellaney.net/2022/03/19/the-new-us-russia-cold-war-will-accelerate-chinas-rise/






Meanwhile China gives India rare praise for not kowtowing on Ukraine:

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202203/1255365.shtml

 

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)