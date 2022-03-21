Nuland in India, and Kishida too (NeoCon + Nippon)

Victoria Nuland, a ward of Madeleine Albright, and the US Undersecretary for European Affairs, is now in India to pressure it to help isolate Russia.
Showing up at the same time is Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, there to play Good Cop to Nuland's Bad Cop.
The Carrot and the Stick.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/japan-announces-investment-worth-42-billion-seeks-support-on-ukraine/articleshow/90328200.cms
https://chellaney.net/2022/03/19/the-new-us-russia-cold-war-will-accelerate-chinas-rise/
Look at the paradox: Kishida is reluctant to even politely urge China to pull back the large numbers of troops it has threateningly massed along the India frontier. Yet, during his India visit, he sought to persuade his host to take a tougher line on aggression in a distant land.— Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) March 20, 2022
Meanwhile China gives India rare praise for not kowtowing on Ukraine:
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202203/1255365.shtml
