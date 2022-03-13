Quick notes: Fueling the fire | Misfired missile...

- Western media acting as cheerleaders for war: It is suddenly sexy to make improvised explosives – at least, if the media consider you white, European and "civilised".
There were widespread and entirely fictitious reports in the western media of Russian troops butchering a contingent of 13 Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island. A fake audio tape was released of the Ukrainians supposedly cursing the Russian invaders. It was Russian media reports that turned out to be true. All Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered and were alive and well.
- The Facebook Oligarchy: Facebook okays calls for violence against Russians... Russia restricts Instagram after its parent Meta allows violent threats against Russian military
Lessons for India: How anti-tank missiles & Russian ‘mistakes’ worked to Ukraine’s advantage.. Infantry, tanks, and airpower have not been used simultaneously and cohesively to launch a comprehensive attack.
Javelin missiles are programmed to attack the weakest part of an armoured vehicle — the top. Prior to impact, the missiles initiate a steep upward movement to ensure a downward strike on the roof of the vehicle.
- Atmanirbhar on turbine engines? India has built expertise in aeronautical design, flight dynamics and control laws, avionics and other skills needed for building modern combat aircraft. Yet, when it comes to providing an engine, India does not have the capability.
- Feeding your enemy: China’s share in India’s imports: Electrical & Electronic Equipments: 50% | Capital Goods: 55% | Drugs APIs: 68%
- Bayraktar TB-2: Turkish drone manufacturer reports booming business from Ukraine war
When a missile misfires: "For a cruise missile, you have to give target coordinates when fired from the ground, and after that she is on her own. There are also some missiles for which the coordinates can be updated in flight.
First thing could be that the coordinates are not correct. But in this particular case, the missile has gone in a particular direction, and then turned. Normally it will only turn in the last stages. So, the type of turn she has taken, that means the coordinates could not have had been wrong.
She had flown straight, then turned, then flown straight. She has not done any funny manoeuvres. Considering that, if she has not done any fancy manoeuvres, has sometime during flight the destination got corrupted?”
