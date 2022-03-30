Putin’s War Is Complicating India’s Middle Path Among Powers

This piece in NYT wasn't bad -- at least compared to their other pieces which flagellated us:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/30/world/asia/india-ukraine-russia-china.html
“Our position is not that this is not our problem — our position is that we are for peace,” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, told the country’s Parliament on the day India again chose to abstain from voting against Russia at the United Nations. “Indian foreign policy decisions are made in Indian national interest, and we are guided by our thinking, our views, our interests.”
