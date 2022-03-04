Ukraine Hails China as Mediator-Saviour

Meanwhile China, after instigating Putin into invading Ukraine, is now being seen as a heroic saviour and mediator by Ukraine's govt:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-invasion-china-ceasefire-b2026280.html
Ukraine has asked China to use its ties with Moscow to convince Russia to stop its invasion of the country.
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba made the request of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a phone call on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Ukrainian foreign ministry.
The statement said that China’s Foreign Minister told Mr Kuleba that Beijing was ready to make every effort to help end the war through diplomacy.
A Chinese readout, that cites Mr Kuleba, said: “Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China, and it looks forward to China playing a mediation role in achieving a ceasefire.”
Mr Wang was also said to have been “extremely concerned about the harm to civilians” in the ongoing conflict.
So India gets chastised by Ukraine for its abstention vote at UNSC. But beloved China is now being invited as a mediator-saviour. You've got to hand it to the Chinese for cunning & audacity. They've got their Ukrainian pigeons eating out of their hand.
No comments:
Post a Comment