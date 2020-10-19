Monday, October 19, 2020

rajiv malhotra's New Book: Sanskrit Non-Translatables



---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Rajiv Malhotra


 

Sanskrit Non-Translatables

This book is the culmination of years of research in collaboration with Satyanarayana Dasa Babaji. In this book you will learn 54 Sanskrit terms that can not be translated into English because there is no English equivalent. We want you to start using these terms as part of your daily language. Purchase your copy today by visiting the link below. 

 

 

 Purchase the book here: CLICK

 

 

Watch On YouTube: CLICK

Please watch and post your comments.

 

 

To donate to Infinity Foundation's projects including the continuation of the research we do: DONATE

 

Regards,

Rajiv
 

Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)