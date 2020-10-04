Fwd: FW: Directory Of Subject Matter Experts

From: P
From: STI India <sti-india@psa.gov.in>
Sent: 01 October 2020 13:43
To
Cc:
Subject: Directory Of Subject Matter Experts
Dear All,
The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India, is collating a directory of Subject Matter Experts (SME) for knowledge sharing and collaboration with Industry. This is for Industry or Philanthropic organizations to jointly engage with faculty members to co-author technical papers, seek help in evaluating technologies and engage faculty in other knowledge sharing efforts.
Kindly request the faculty to fill in their information on the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser's Portal at the link provided below.
Information on Subject Matter Experts: https://www.psa.gov.in/web/contact/subject_matter_expert
The information shared will be publicly accessible in a central repository on the PSA's portal under industry engagement for promotion of R&D through Industry collaborations.
No comments:
Post a Comment