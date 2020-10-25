Quick notes: Desi drones | Globalization rethink...

-
Raising a swarm: India’s R&D spending on drone technologies is not even equal to the
annual maintenance costs of the fleet of imported systems. The lack of a long-term acquisition plan or a roadmap, a
version of the Integrated Guided Missile Development program for
drones, means there
is virtually no indigenous ecosystem for UASes. Worse, all the major
components for lightweight drones, the auto-pilot or the brain of the machine, the battery pack, the motherboard and the propellers and
motors, are imported, the majority from the world leader in drones,
China.
There is exactly one project which currently holds out a glimmer of hope for futuristic military projects, the Mehar Baba Swarm Drone Competition, an IAF-funded project for creating swarm drones. The winner of the contest to build a fleet of 50 drones to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will bag a Rs 100 crore IAF contract. But such projects, which bring in the brightest in Indian industry, are few and far between... Unmanned surveillance gives us a huge tactical advantage on the seas, which satellite and aircraft-based surveillance don’t
Developers point to Turkey, which has built up an ecosystem over the past 15 years and is now a world leader in armed drones. Turkish armed drones have tipped the scales in virtually every recent conflict in its extended neighbourhood, from Syria and Libya to Nagorno Karabakh. It might only be a matter of time before drones appear in our neighbourhood too, as a wake-up call.
