Quick notes: Manufacturing struggles | R&D spend...

- VikAss ain't working: India’s manufacturing exports are declining big time, while raw material exports are going up. In contrast rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh managed to post positive figures for their export of manufactures ranging from garments to light engineering.
The next China? India first needs to beat Bangladesh: Even without the pandemic, India might have eventually lost the race to Bangladesh which is taking a leaf out of China’s playbook.. China held on to high GDP growth for decades by carving out for itself a far bigger dominance of low-skilled goods manufacturing than warranted by the size of its labor pool. However, India has gone the other way, choosing not to produce the things that could have absorbed its working-age population of 1 billion into factory jobs.
- Anika Chebrolu: 14-year-old girl wins $25K prize for a discovery that could lead to a cure for Covid-19
- Why Govt R&D Spending Does Matter: A 10% increase in govt-financed R&D generates a 5% to 6% additional increase in privately funded R&D resulting in productivity gains.
- Anti-submarine warfare: DRDO’s SMART missile could be trump card against China’s submarines
- Kerala's own 'Neem G' e-autos to hit streets of Nepal: Kerala Automobiles Limited, a public sector undertaking, has started exporting electric autos.
- De-paving the streets: 800km of lesser-used roads in Sydney to be replaced with pedestrian networks, community spaces and market gardens.
- Royal Enfield: An Indian-made motorcycle with a retro look is coming after Harley... In its last financial year, the company sold about 824,000 bikes globally. Harley, by contrast, shipped about 218,000.
- Larry Summers: America would have saved trillions had it handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan
- Fair skin obsession: 'Name one dark-skinned superstar in Bollywood'.
- Help the traditional goldsmiths:
- Why a cyclist is a disaster for the economy: 😀
- Does not buy a car and does not take a car loan.
- Does not buy gasoline, does not need car insurance.
- Does not use the services of repair shops and car washes.
- Does not become obese.
- They do not buy drugs.
- They depend less on doctors.
yes. IIT/eng/medical education has been generous 'foreign aid' give by india to the US. at the cost of universal primary education. i once wrote that the middle class hijacked indian edu budgets for the benefit of their kids. IITs are "finishing school for the middle class" 1/2— Prof राजीवः श्रीनिवासः (@RajeevSrinivasa) October 17, 2020
#Tanishq episode should now be used to benefit small time hindu goldsmiths , the traditional sunyaras who sit in small shops...— Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) October 14, 2020
Let's make their #Diwali beautiful from now onwards
Pls encourage all your family & freinds to do so!
