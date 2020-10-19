Fwd: Book Announcement: Saraswati Civilisation - Paradigm shift in Ancient Indus history by Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi (Hindi edition, 2020)

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: kalyan <kalyan97@yahoo.com>
Date: Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM
Subject: Book Announcement: Saraswati Civilisation - Paradigm shift in Ancient Indus history by Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi (Hindi edition, 2020)
To:
(1:40:59)
FII held a Webinar on: "Saraswati Civilisation - Paradigm shift in Indian History" . Monday, 19th October 2020 at 1800 hrs. Guest Speakers: Dr. Subramanyam Swamy, MP Major General G.D. Bakshi (Retd.) SM, VSM , (Retd.) Deepak Jain Director General , FII For CVs of Spekaers: https://www.fii.org.in/speaker-profiles/ For Provisional Agenda https://www.fii.org.in/provisional-ag...
Dr. Shailendra Vyas Vice President Federation of Indian Industry
