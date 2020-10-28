Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Great Barrington and John Snow duel on Covid

https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/great-barrington-and-john-snow-duel?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=email

why is the medical industry unable to figure covid out? maybe it is inherently incapable of doing so.
