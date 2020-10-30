Quick notes: Neutrino observatory | Electric buses...

- Warning from Indian scientists: India will lose edge over rivals if neutrino project delayed by another year.. An underground laboratory proposed in Tamil Nadu has been a non-starter for years.. "After a year, other competitors will be ahead of us and there is no second prize for discovery in science. The detector technology which TIFR and related institutes built is unique in the world. We have a unique way to do the experiment with proven ideas that no one in the world can match."
China will complete the construction of Underground Neutrino Observatory by 2022. Other neutrino experiments, such as Hyper-Kamiokande (Hyper-K) in Japan and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) in the USA, are also under construction.
- Project Hanson: How Chinese military contractor acquired Michigan dual-use manufacturer
- First of five: China's first domestically built aircraft carrier to be combat-ready by year-end. Four more are in the works.
- Karnataka can't keep China out of electric buses: India may have made rules to curb Chinese imports, but a look at transport corporations' efforts to procure 490 electric buses shows that there is no alternative to Chinese products for now, at least in the electric vehicle sector. . . . . world champs in history debates.
- US grid-battery costs dropped 70% over 3 years: Future grids will be dominated by solar and wind with battery storage to smooth out the supply from variable generators.
- Lesson for India's massive solar farms: Managing vegetation should be among the first things to consider when developing large-scale solar.
- Rad’s E-Bike Disrupts America’s Pandemic Commute: Convincing customers that they can use the bikes to replace at least some car trips.
- Tern GSD Cargo Bike:
- San Diego fraudster: Nimesh Shah, 37, was sentenced to almost four years in jail for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs out of nearly $30 million
- Interest from India and abroad: Tirupati's National Sanskrit University online courses evoke positive response from students
- Dictionary of Dravidian Languages: Unique dictionary covering 4 Dravidian languages ready
Friday, October 30, 2020
Quick notes: Neutrino observatory | Electric buses...
Posted by Pagan at 10/30/2020 10:00:00 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: indian science, Quick Notes, science, technology
