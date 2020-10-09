Quick notes: Phoren degree | App store...

- Yale, Oxford campuses in India? Govt pushing for changes in laws.. Indian students spend about $15 billion each year pursuing degrees overseas.
- Swadeshi app store: More than 150 startups and firms in India are working to form an alliance and toying with the idea of launching an app store to cut their reliance on Google, Apple
- India eyeing Embraer’s commercial aircraft division: That Brazil has also floated the Embraer bid to China has added urgency to the discussions.
- Make in India? Boeing F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets could be headed to India
- HAL choppers are ideal for China border: For such a small, light helicopter, the LCH is a formidable fighting machine.
- Tata Super-App: Tata taking on Mukesh Ambani could be India's Alibaba-Tencent
- Motor Cart: 18-year-old Muhammad Shibin from Kerala's Mallapuram designs a unique motor cart.
- KPs definitely supported article 370 until 1990 happened.:
- What they don’t teach you in school :
- Less Stealthy F-35: The U.S. is looking at ways to make the F-35 less stealthy for a sale to the UAE as Washington tries to overcome resistance from Israel. A working idea was for Israeli air defenses to be able to detect the UAE F-35s with technology that effectively defeats the stealth capabilities of the jets.
When I tell RW Hindus that KPs were basically running India between 1947 and 1984, they look at me like I am from Mars. Seriously guys. This isn't some cooked up myth. pic.twitter.com/dp546TVynt— Frank (@FrankBullit67) September 24, 2020
Here’s what they don’t teach you in school about the British rule over India.— VICE UK (@VICEUK) August 21, 2020
There’s a misguided idea that India should be grateful for the trains, democracy and law that the British empire ‘gave them’. pic.twitter.com/ThHuFouBUL
No comments:
Post a Comment