Quick notes: Perovskites | Harambee...

- Solar is now king: A group of materials called perovskites are being used to create the next generation of solar panels.
More coal plants have closed during President Trump’s first term than during the entire 8 years Obama was in office. Renewables will account for 80% of growth in global electricity generation.
- US politics: India better not take sides
- Hybrid war: The PLA has been developing hybrid war strategies over a period of time. A Chinese data mining company had been tracking 'big data' of over 10,000 Indian individuals. China will probably in due course make experimental attempts to target a few Indian networks as part of its cyber capability. North East India and the Red Corridor remain vulnerable to Chinese manipulation.
- Harambee: The law of generosity that rules Kenya... Indian migrants working alongside Kenyans called on Hare, the divine potency of God, and Ambe, the goddess of power, energy and invincibility. The Kenyan workers often joined in, and soon, this combined Indian chant of “Hare” and “Ambe” became a uniquely Kenyan rallying call of unification.
- Bengaluru needs a million wells: Precious rainwater that could recharge the aquifers instead flows down the buildings and tarred roads of the city as surface run-off, choking sewers and inundating low-lying areas. If the city can dig a million wells, 50-60% percolation of rainwater can be achieved and urban flooding avoided.
- Vegan Fest: Thai company is getting rich by turning Jackfruit into meat.
- Rebuild the collapsed shikhara of the Konark Sun Temple":
- Not one Big Bang: The universe goes through cycles of death and rebirth. There have been multiple Big Bangs, with more on the way.. Black holes hold clues to the existence of previous universes.
- Koe Knuffelen: With immense mental health benefits, the practice of embracing cows has growing global appeal.
- Keerthana Vaidyanathan: Ksheera Sagara Shayana
No idea why some ppl in India take the US elections and the result there so personally. You can’t shape the outcome but you can hurt India’s interests by appearing to influence their elections. India has to and will work with whoever wins there. 1/2— Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) October 15, 2020
I ask for a public campaign in India to seek reconstruction of the collapsed shikhara of the Konark Sun Temple. (The white part in the figure is collapsed.)— Subhash Kak (@subhash_kak) October 11, 2020
(Such reconstruction has been done elsewhere as in the world-famous Prambanan Temple in Indonesia). pic.twitter.com/2VekovlRyd
