Quick notes: Fighter drones | Securing the heights...

Barely-literate Raksha Mantri:
The Indian army is finally paying attention and doing the elementary thing of securing the heights on the Galwan to prevent the PLA from dominating the Depsang-DBO-Karakorum Pass Highway. The failure to take so basic a precaution of controlling the heights to protect this highway — a national strategic asset, suggests a lapse in professionalism and a laid back attitude of the army and the govt that the country can ill-afford. It permitted the PLA to get not just a toehold but a foothold.
Zoom claims it offers end-to-end encryption. But a probe finds that Zoom meetings are potentially compromised when keys for encrypting and decrypting are transmitted to servers in China: https://t.co/HiJyr0Q9fG. The last thing the Indian defense minister should be doing is this! pic.twitter.com/zQ9VErzxxy
Semiconductors, which is a critical component of phones besides ICs, diodes and transistors, is something that China holds an edge over India. . . . . . . Does anyone in Modi sarkar understand what this means?
Can Indian smartphones make a comeback? Due to immense competition from Chinese smartphone makers, companies like Micromax, Lava and Karbonn which were immensely popular a few years ago, are virtually non-existent now. . . . . . . Maybe, Indians should buy HTC?
