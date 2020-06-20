Quick notes: Tibet question | Mountain combat...
- Tibet the solution for India’s border strategy: Under Nehru, India became the first country in the world to recognize China’s sovereignty over Tibet. Now it is time for India to revise its Himalayan border strategy to keep a firm position on its territory. To that end, India should revise its outdated policy on Tibet’s status and officially declare Tibet to be an occupied country.
This significant revision of the “Tibet question” would serve two interests. First, such a declaration would automatically refute Beijing’s claim over the Himalayan borders and make China’s control over the Himalayan region illegal. Second, this political revision would re-validate the McMahon Line and Tibet-Ladakh border treaty, making India’s claim over the Himalayan border internationally valid and legal.
- India maintains an edge over China: Recent studies from the Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Boston and the Center for a New American Security in Washington suggest India maintains an edge in high-altitude mountainous environments.
- Startling Bravery: Indian soldiers fought valiantly and with tremendous grit "till the last", even to the extent that half of them died in battle. The immediate bravery of those Bihar Regiment soldiers must be saluted and memorialised.
- Chinese Economic Takeover: “At India’s biggest wholesale market in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, almost everything on the shelves — toys, electronics, watches, home appliances – is made in China.. Almost 70% of electrical items come from China. Even the components of several Indian made items such as pumps to electronic toys come from China”.
- Chinese have invested in the following Indian sectors:-
1. Automobile Industry (40%)
2. Metallurgical Industry (17%)
3. Power (7%)
4. Construction (5%)
5. Services (4%).
- Stop endorsing Chinese brands: Traders appeal to Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli and others to stop endorsing Chinese products.
- Chinese smartphones are now 'Indian brands'! To escape backlash Chinese handset makers with own manufacturing lines in India have decided to highlight Made-in-India in their packaging more prominently from now.
- Campaign to boycott China-linked apps picks up speed.
- Hostile Nepal: Nepal stations bombard Uttarakhand villages with anti-India songs and news.
- India should do this too: Australia's university fee changes mean humanities students will pay the entire cost of their degrees. . . . . .
Huge cuts to Humanities and Social Sciences at Japanese Universities.
