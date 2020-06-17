- Gen Panag: We played into the Chinese hands. We kept treating a military intrusion as a border incident.
- Bharat Karnad: An out and out army fiasco: “We have had a fruitful dialogue with the Chinese, it will continue and by and by the situation will improve." General MM Naravane’s tone hints at this whole ruckus being due to some small misunderstanding over an indistinct border.
The reality, however, is that there is now permanent stationing of PLA troops deep inside Indian territory in the Galwan and the Pangong sectors. As far as the Chinese are concerned the newly realigned LAC is something India can take it or lump it. There’s no third option, all the talks and negotiating will end up doing is embroider this fact.
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Kargil redux
