Quick notes: Ignored inputs | India's options...

Flagging Chinese incursions for long, say Ladakhis: “Not just for the past couple of months, I have been raising these concerns since 2015”.. The Facebook posts by Chodon, a BJP leader from a nomadic family, date back to May 2019. She also shared her earlier post in which she had written that Chinese PLA soldiers had entered 6 km into Indian territory at Dhola village in Nyoma Block, unfurled their national flag and stopped locals from hoisting the Indian, Tibetan, and Buddhist flags.
Naiveté is in our DNA: "With China, we have very good mechanisms in place to maintain peace and tranquility" - Gen Bipin Rawat.
PLA using Tibetans against India:
The CCP has obviously decided to integrate more Tibetans into its
defence forces; to start with, in the paramilitary forces, giving them
good salaries and buying their fidelity. The Tibet Military District has
many senior Tibetan officers of the rank of colonels, senior colonels
and major generals (never higher, as CCP does not trust the Tibetans
that much); but this gives a clear indication that the Tibetans will
participate in future conflicts with India (in all probability, some
were already present in Galwan). It does not augur well for the
relations between India and Tibet.
India’s options against China: "The PLA lost the advantage of surprise, preemption and the window that was available upto end June while the Indian Army reserves were being mobilised, acclimatised and deployed. The likely plans of the PLA have been war-gamed for years by the Indian Army, and I have no doubts that the PLA will come to grief". - Lt Gen (retd) HS Panag
China Killed Canada’s Greatest Tech Company: China not only bankrupted Canada's most successful company, they hired those Engineers later and milked even more... "Much of the intellectual property that underlies Huawei’s current 5G offering came along with the top Nortel scientists in Ottawa."
All major non-western societies have a "firewall" though not all of them are effective as the great wall of china.
The west( and US) didn't care becos they owned the internet and "open-web" was working to their advantage. Not any longer.
Only suckers are us Indians
Israel shuts evangelical TV channel: Israel's regulator has ordered an evangelical Christian broadcaster's new channel off the air, saying it applied to serve a Christian audience but instead has sought to persuade Jews with the gospel of Jesus.
The year of the electric bike.: Pedal-assisted models can reach speeds of about 30 miles per hour, helping people get to work without having to rely on public transportation while also offering a chance to exercise.
