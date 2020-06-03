Quick notes: Weakening virus | Remove China...

Virus losing potency: C-virus is losing its potency and has become less lethal, says a senior Italian doctor. “The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a much lower viral load in quantitative terms compared to the ones carried out a few months ago”.
Saw this comment somewhere: Engineered viruses lose their engineered traits over time as it reverts to its natural form. Nature doesn't accept unnatural mutations. The virus was far more deadly in Dec/Jan than it is today.
C-virus is a hybrid: Pieces of several genomes recombined to produce the pandemic-causing pathogen. There appears to be a large number of coronaviruses that are regularly exchanging genetic information.
W.H.O. was afraid: China stalled information to WHO for weeks, according to recordings of multiple internal meetings.. From the time the virus was first decoded on Jan 2 to when the WHO declared a global emergency on Jan 30, the outbreak grew by a factor of 100 to 200 times. But the agency tried to portray China in the best light, to coax the country into providing more outbreak details.
Remove China Apps: India is the biggest driver of installations of ByteDance's TikTok. A border dispute fuels a backlash against Chinese products leading to this app's popularity. Update: Google, China's best friend, takes down Remove China app
After Sonam Wangchuk called for Indians to boycott Chinese goods, to teach the Communist govt of China a lesson, a Jaipur origin "Remove China" app has seen 1 million downloads! It has 4.8 rating on Google Playstore.
It is also at the top spot of Google Play's top free apps list.
The Amazon and Flipkart's of the world do not specify the country of manufacture. If they do at least we can start boycotting the products from china which I feel would be significant. Legislation should make way for such transparency. Else ty won't provide this info n their site
India's $6.6 billion electronics manufacturing push: Financial incentives and plug-and-play facilities to attract investments. Govt will initially target five global suppliers and extend a financial incentive of as much as 6% on incremental sales of goods made in the country for a period of five years. An incentive of 25% on capital expenditure will be provided for production of electronic components, semiconductors and other parts.
Free Piston Linear Generator: A unique engine is bringing power to a remote Philippine island. Traditional generators require maintenance and oil changes every 200-400 hours. Aquarius engines need maintenance once every 1,000 hours and need no oil.
U.S. probing digital tax plans from India and others: The OECD is trying to find agreement among almost 140 countries on a global tax overhaul to address how multinationals -- particularly tech giants -- are taxed in the countries where they have users or consumers.
