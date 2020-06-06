Saturday, June 06, 2020

Quick notes: Social unrest | Sodium battery...

  • Social media amplifying mass unrest: Extremists across the spectrum have mastered the use of social media to mobilize supporters. Radical Left and Islamists are seeding themselves within the overwhelmingly non-violent protesters.
    • ----

  • Kerala model? Kin shun elderly returnees fearing COVID-19 infection. “Though it’s the obligation of the children and relatives to take care of them, many are trying to shirk their responsibilities. We get many calls seeking institutional quarantine for returnees. Sadly, the family members are not even considering their age,” said a health official.


  • Extra Salty: Scientists just built the best sodium battery ever.


  • Huawei’s temperature-taking smartphone: An IR temperature sensor lets a smartphone do fever screening.


  • Maithreem Bhajatha: 47 voices as ONE - Conceptualized by Sudha Ragunathan & S.Mahathi



  • Digested: Herb Benson studied Transcendental Meditation under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and is now repackaging it as "Relaxation Response".


  • E-Bikes Are Having Their Moment:  “I was convinced that e-bikes would completely change cities all over the world in the next 10 years, but it seems like because of this crisis, suddenly it’s all happening in the next three or four months”... In March, sales of e-bikes jumped 85% from a year earlier. Amazon, Walmart and Specialized are sold out of most models.... "E-bikes kept me out of my car. Whenever I had a reason to go outside — like making a trip to the grocery store or dropping off baked goods at a friend’s — I preferred riding an e-bike".


  • Monopolies are wrong!: Break up Amazon


  • Nooooo!: This year might be the last year of annual Tiananmen-Vigil in Hongkong


