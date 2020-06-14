- China peddling disinformation on Twitter: "While China won't allow its people to use Twitter, it is happy to use it to sow propaganda and disinformation internationally".
- Muslim man develops contactless bell for temple: “It is a contact-less bell. It rings just when any devotee or priest gesticulates at ringing the bell from a distance of feet and half. This is an ultimate gift to our temple from Nahru Khan”, said Kailash Pandit, the prime priest of the Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur
- Chennai set to become drone manufacturing hub: Once drones are manufactured at a large scale at an affordable cost, the system could be used in traffic management, forestry, agriculture and disaster response, and during the pandemic.
- Alternative therapy: 30 COVID-19 patients discharged after Siddha treatment in Chennai. Patients are taught yoga and pranayama and are made to do salt water gargling and steam inhalation.
- Free Tibet: Astrologer predicts Soviet Union-style implosion of China
- Land grab: Changes to Karnataka Land Reforms Act to allow non-agriculturists to buy farmland
- Tamil Nadu bans plastic packaging of goods: This means even items like biscuits and chips can no longer be packed in plastic covers.
- Perpetually delayed: Indian power producers seek more time to cap emissions. . . . . . Britain goes coal free as renewables edge out fossil fuels.
- Creating walkable & bikeable cities: The issue with walkability in the Indian context is that in most cities, pavements are either non-existent or are dirty, broken and encroached upon. Pavements are routinely dug up for laying of pipes and cables. Pedestrian traffic signals are mostly non-existent or often non-functional.
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Quick notes: CCP propaganda | Temple bell...
Posted by Pagan at 6/14/2020 10:41:00 PM
|Reactions:
Labels: china, environment, indian hero, Quick Notes, tibet
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment