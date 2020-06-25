Quick notes: Tibetan cause | Online hatred...

- The cause Hollywood forgot: “Any Hollywood blockbuster that wants to really bring in the money will need to appear in China. That requires compromises in the films but also careful consideration by the actors – do they really want to put their career at risk by talking about Tibet and China? Richard Gere continues to be a high-profile supporter of Tibet, but he has stated that his stance on Tibet has cost him work.
“China has closed it off from the world, making it impossible to visit without a guide, and closely monitors Tibetans’s phone and internet activity so that as little information as possible gets out. Getting information out of Tibet is as tough as getting information out of North Korea these days, and if people don’t hear the stories, they won’t be engaged or keen to help.”
- Ratan Tata: Stop online hatred, support each other in 'year of challenges'. "I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down".
- Buying The Wrong Warplanes: The Mirage 2000 has been a more effective fighter in Indian service than the Su-30 has been. The Su-30 not only lacks the latest precision air-to-ground ordnance, it doesn’t perform well from the high-altitude air bases that support Indian operations along the LAC. The Rafale, the French-made successor to the Mirage, likewise is among India’s better fighters. But the country has ordered just 36 Rafales.
- No change in ground positions: China continues military build-up along LAC in eastern Ladakh amid talks.
President of Tibetan govt in exile: After occupying Tibet, Chinese leaders said they'll go for Nepal, Ladakh, Bhutan
- What happened in 1962 in Galwan? By nightfall of July 10, more than 300 Chinese soldiers encircled the Gorkhas who held their ground under Naik Subedar Jung Bahadur Gurung. On July 13, orders were issued to the Gorkha regiment to fire if the Chinese crept ahead. Starting October 4, “The Gorkhas, having lived cheek by jowl with the Chinese for more than two months, were ferried out by returning Mi-4 helicopters over the next few days.”
- Superblocks: How Barcelona is taking city streets back from cars. . . . . . . Why Car-Free Streets may be here to stay
Saw some army veterans hurling abuses at each other on Twitter.— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 22, 2020
During training at the NPA our Ustad would sometimes give example of the IMA- discipline, camaraderie and the bond it creates even beyond the service period. Ustad had no idea about poisons called TV & Social Media.
