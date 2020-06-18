- Superpower delusion #1: China ranks TOP in maths.. India is nowhere in the rankings, but we have English "advantage", no?
- Superpower delusion #2: China has learned how the West produces knowledge, funds its development, and employs it.. India's "vikas model" is all about land -- grab farmland, destroy forests.
- Superpower delusion #3: China focuses on know-how and jobs. For India, it is all about the lowest-bidder. “Procurement guidelines do not allow discrimination among firms/countries”.
- Superpower delusion #4: Laying red-carpets for MNCs is no substitute to self-reliance.
- Superpower delusion #5: Our Big-bania log are mostly clueless about building technological self-reliance. Some form of 'State Capitalism' or hand-holding is needed.
- Waking up late: Telcos told to stop sourcing 4G telecom equipment from Chinese firms. Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal said "Huawei products were superior to those made by European companies".
- Intercontinental hypersonic weapon: China claims to have broken a record with its newest Hypersonic Missile
Quick notes: Five delusions | Telecom equipment...
