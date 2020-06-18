Thursday, June 18, 2020

Quick notes: Five delusions | Telecom equipment...

  • Superpower delusion #1: China ranks TOP in maths.. India is nowhere in the rankings, but we have English "advantage", no?
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Programme_for_International_Student_Assessment


  • Superpower delusion #2: China has learned how the West produces knowledge, funds its development, and employs it.. India's "vikas model" is all about land -- grab farmland,  destroy forests.
    • https://twitter.com/jcrabtree/status/1273003957598646272


  • Superpower delusion #3: China focuses on know-how and jobs. For India, it is all about the lowest-bidder. “Procurement guidelines do not allow discrimination among firms/countries”.
    https://twitter.com/subhash_kak/status/1272968721619959809


  • Superpower delusion #4: Laying red-carpets for MNCs is no substitute to self-reliance. 
    https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/jun/17/maharashtra-govt-inks-mous-worth-rs-5000-crore-with-three-chinese-firms-2157763.html


  • Superpower delusion #5: Our Big-bania log are mostly clueless about building technological self-reliance. Some form of 'State Capitalism' or hand-holding is needed.

    • https://twitter.com/jgopikrishnan70/status/1272476456082214913


  • Waking up late: Telcos told to stop sourcing 4G telecom equipment from Chinese firms. Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal said "Huawei products were superior to those made by European companies".


  • Intercontinental hypersonic weapon: China claims to have broken a record with its newest Hypersonic Missile



