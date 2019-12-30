Monday, December 30, 2019

Quick notes: 5G trials | Displaced tribals...

  • 5G trials: Modi sarkar allows Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India

    - Chinese hackers bypassing Two-Factor Authentication

    - China's intelligence services stole volumes of intellectual property from scores of companies in a hack dubbed "Cloud Hopper" that was worse than previously assumed


  • The cold war no one is watching: China's ability to manufucture weaponry is much more efficient and advanced than India's.. It has consistently and aggressively underwritten the modernization of the arms industry in the form of steadily increasing defense budgets. This is paying off in terms of making China a more formidable force to reckon with.


  • Displacing native tribals, bringing in Christists? How Kerala govt’s forced relocation has deprived tribal communities of their rights. Many are now struggling to survive away from the forest area, which generations of tribal communities have relied on for resources and their livelihood.


  • Sadhguru on CAA & NRC: Calmly sends liberal dead bodies to the morgue.



  • Showing the way: Former students of NIT, Trichy commit $3 million for research activities at their alma mater and for the institute's scholarships programmes. . . . hope others will follow.


  • Power plant emissions: Mazda challenges EV assumptions, claims long-range EVs are bad for the planet . . . . India should focus on Hybrids for now


  • Indian Navy bans Facebook, restricts smartphone use: The directive comes weeks after seven sailors were nabbed for leaking information to Pakistan after being virtually honey-trapped on social media. . . . . . US Navy bans TikTok .


  • Your data is your property: Don't let billionaires profit from it


  • Kneeling down: A space debris accord with US to clip India's options


  • Fearless Hindu: 19 year old negotiates important policy changes at Stanford University to serve his Hindu lifestyle.



