Christist district collector of Guntur, A.P gloats about Bibul Rajyam

John Jagan Reddy has given a free run to Christist soul vultures to carry out mass conversions in
Andhra Pradesh and obliterate all traces of Hinduism.
Christism has become the veritable state religion of A.P.
In the enclosed video, the District collector of Guntur, A.P presumably an
IAS officer who is sworn to uphold the constitution of India - openly gloats about “Kraistava Biddalu” (Christist children) finding employment as Village, Ward volunteers - a new position
created by the state government of A.P to intimidate the poor, create conditions of destitution that
would be fertile ground for opportunistic evangelical hyenas.
The John Reddy government is linking Food security to faith in the so-called
“Jesus”. Nehruvian Stalinists had a stranglehold on the Public Distribution System
for decades - all ration shop owners across the country were traditionally Kaangress party workers.
This was modeled after the suffocating Soviet way of enforcing loyalty to the Communist party by
controlling access to Food.
John Reddy’s goons have surpassed the Nehruvian Stalinists by officially propagating
Christianity as the state religion of Andhra Pradesh using the Public Distribution System.
I’m concerned that if this is allowed to go on unimpeded - Andhra Pradesh will be rapidly converted to paraphrase Mr. Trump into a “$hithole country” like Colombia, Haiti etc.
How can we contribute as proud citizens of a 30,000 year old civilizational entity
to prevent Andhra Pradesh and all of India being pushed back to the dark medieval ages and
enslaved by the hateful missionary hyenas?
https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/jagan-mohan-reddy-faces-flak-after-ration-cards-with-image-of-jesus-goes-viral-in-andhra/525807
