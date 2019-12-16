Christist Pastor in Andhra kicks Hindu deities in "Christ villages"

https://www.hindupost.in/hindu-god-kicking-pastor-praveen-and-his-christ-village
UNHCR, USCIRF etc. will have nothing to say about this, of course. Nor will Obama, Premila Jeypaul, Bernie Sanders et al.
Their definition of “religious freedom” constitutes the unimpeded freedom of totalitarian evangelicals to fulfill the imperative of their "civilizing" mission
which merely entails forcing their Abrahamic belief systems down the throats of Hindus.
Hindus are considered sub-human "heathens" who do not even deserve the basic universal human right to preserve their ancestral heritage, practice their faith and traditions unmolested in the cradle of their ancient civilization.
Having conquered the North East and obliterated all traces of Hinduism there; brainwashed, disenfranchised, deracinated and disempowered Hindus in Gerala and Dumeel Nadu - Andhra Pradesh has the great “good fortune” of being in the crosshairs of the soul vultures right now for delivery of the “good news” on an urgent basis.
The recipients of the “good news” have the “freedom” to “choose” among several denominations such as Catholic, Southern Baptist, Seventh Day Adventist, Pentecostal etc.
If the soul vultures succeed in achieving their dominion in Andhra Pradesh, a new Christist country will be declared and get immediate diplomatic recognition by inimical powers. East Timor, Sudan will be replicated overnight in Southern India.
Hindu disunity and lack of strategic foresight (separating Telangana - which, I freely admit as a supporter of the Telangana cause was a huge strategic blunder!) and the arrogance of key Hindu politicians has proved to be a catalyst enabling the ferocious attack on Andhra Pradesh by rabid missionary hyenas.
Make no mistake - a Civil war is being imposed on India and Hindus by inimical forces. This a final battle that the Hindu nation must fight to win ... for its very existence.
BreakingIndia forces must be defeated.
The 21st anniversary of the “Stain removal” in Odisha is fast approaching.
A question to all my Telugu friends:
ఈ ల౦జకొడుకు కాళృు నరకే వాడు ఎవరూ లేద ?
