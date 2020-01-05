Quick notes: e-yuan | Young scientists...

The world's first govt backed crypto currency: China aims to make the remninbi a global reserve currency to rival the US Dollar... “e-yuan” will be distributed via commercial banks, Tencent, and Alibaba-backed Ant Financial, national giants of online payments.. Digital currency will give Chinese authorities unprecedented ability to track
and monitor online spending flows to check fraud, tax evasion and money
laundering.
We lack hardworking, devoted scientists: “The youngsters want
money and all sorts of things but would do only a little bit of
science”: C N R Rao, eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna . . . . . . Average Indian spends over 1800 hours a year on their smartphone . . . . get a life, young Indians!
Vikass: Forest land divesion by Modi sarkar in the last three years amounts to 588.20 sq km--larger than the union territory of Puducherry
