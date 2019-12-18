Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Quick notes: Spin is off | Trade war lost...

  • “Sheltering Minority Refugees Act”: This govt simply does not understand the art of telling its story and managing the narrative internationally.


  • KKKaangress foments unrest: Joins hands with Breaking India forces. 


  • Mohandas Pai: BJP's big disconnect with South and East India



  • Unified Payments Interface: Google thinks India’s UPI can become a global model.


  • Trump lost the trade war: China stood firm and won. The sad truth is that the U.S. will continue to run huge wealth and technology transfers to China financed by America’s increasing net foreign debt that will show as net foreign assets on China’s books.


    If losing some $17 billion in agricultural exports to China due to the trade war was tough for farmers, imagine a much larger market, with China taking some $50 billion away from American agribusiness in the future should relations deteriorate.

    This is not France versus Germany. This is a capitalist democracy versus a Frankenstein economy that’s one-part capitalist, one part state-controlled, and run by a single political party — the Communist Party — long considered the enemy of Western democracies.


