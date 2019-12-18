Quick notes: Spin is off | Trade war lost...

Trump lost the trade war: China stood firm and won. The sad truth is that the U.S. will continue to run huge wealth and technology transfers to China financed by America’s increasing net foreign debt that will show as net foreign assets on China’s books.
That's certainly how the Chinese see it. Trump tried to bully them; they hung tough; and are basically ending up where they started, buying agricultural products while selling us increasingly sophisticated manufactured goods 2/ https://t.co/akDz4MGiIz
If losing some $17 billion in agricultural exports to China due to the
trade war was tough for farmers, imagine a much larger market, with
China taking some $50 billion away from American agribusiness in the
future should relations deteriorate.
This is not France versus Germany. This is a capitalist democracy versus
a Frankenstein economy that’s one-part capitalist, one part
state-controlled, and run by a single political party — the Communist
Party — long considered the enemy of Western democracies.
