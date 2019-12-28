Andhra police form 'Soldiers for Jesus' group

This is a naked attempt to intimidate Hindus using official machinery
of the state government of Andhra Pradesh and a precursor to forcible
conversions of vulnerable sections of the population to the Abrahamic
binary death cult.
This is a rapacious assault on the constitution, freedom, democracy and
the very antithesis of genuine "secularism" i.e. the separation of Church
and State.
The morons in the predatory Christist NGO aka the USCIRF will, of course
not care about this atrocity. In fact, they may derive an unspeakable pleasure of
a sadistic nature - witnessing the audacity of "Christian Love" in action, destroying
an ancient civilization that intends no harm to them.
"Religious Freedom" as defined by the evangelical USCIRF constitutes the
"freedom" to "choose" one of several Christist denominations such as
Pentacostal ["Pentacoastal" in Andhra :) ], Methodist, Southern Baptist etc.
Because of the perfidy of the TDP falling into John Reddy's trap of
"special status" etc., John Reddy was able to score a spectacular electoral victory
and Modi Sarkar needs John Reddy's support to pass critical legislation in the
Rajya Sabha.
However, this is an unacceptable infringement of the religious freedom of Hindus and their right
to exist peacefully in the cradle of their 30,000 year old civilization.
I do hope that it is challenged through all possible legal and constitutional means.
Hindu employees of other state governments have been terminated for much less -
for example, simply attending a RSS Shakha in their free time in Madhya Pradesh.
The Union government must also take note and prevent an unimpeded orgy by
the soul vultures.
https://www.hindupost.in/ap-police-personnel-form-soldiers-for-jesus-group/
https://www.hindupost.in/ap-police-personnel-form-soldiers-for-jesus-group/
