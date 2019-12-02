Debris of Crashed Vikram Lander Found by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

The debris field of the crashed Vikram lander has been found on images taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter:
http://lroc.sese.asu.edu/posts/1131
The impact location was 600m from the intended landing site, with lots of debris strewn over a wide area.
ISRO's going to have to explain how they came out with statements that the lander was turned on its side but intact, because that's obviously not what's shown in the latest images.
Evidently, this guy from Chennai found it first
