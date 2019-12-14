Why include Christists in the CAB?

The inclusion of Christists in the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a curious, unforced tactical error by Shri. Narendra bhai Modi and Shri. Amit bhai Shah, perhaps intended to score brownie points with the West.
India already has a rapidly exploding population of over 100 million Christists and is targeted by rabid evangelicals from around the world. India is not a “Dharamshala” that can accommodate anybody and everybody.
India already has too many rabid dogs like John Dayal, Cedric Prakash, Valson Thampu, Brother Anil Kumar Sastry et al.
Christists from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Beggardesh can choose from over 200 Christist countries to immigrate to.
If not for scoring brownie points with the West, it could be “ChanakyaNeeti” to portray it as providing succour to all persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries - ensuring that the morons in the Indian judiciary cannot strike it down on the grounds of “discrimination”. This is consistent with Shri. Amit Shah’s argument that “Rohingyas are not included because they come via Beggardesh”, which is devious and clever, but fundamentally absurd to the point of being hilarious!
Will Hindus in India really welcome Rohingyas & Uighurs with open arms if they arrive at the border directly and not "via Beggardesh"?
GOI should have paid lip service by “condemning” their “persecution”. At the most, facilitated their onward journey to a Christist country which will be happy to have them.
Persecuted Hindu victims of Islamist genocide from those three countries have nowhere else to run other than India - where, alas - native Hindus themselves are becoming increasingly vulnerable. Entire regions and entire states of India itself are unsafe for Hindus.
Imagine the intensity and depth of hatred for Hindus and their civilization that opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Bill - such as Sonia Ghandy, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akthar, Tavleen Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi, et al nurture in their hearts ... that they cannot tolerate even a minor administrative move to alleviate the suffering of destitute Hindu refugees escaping genocide!
In reality, their vociferous and vile propaganda seeking denial of Indian citizenship rights to Hindu refugees seeks to de-humanize them and perpetuate their statelessness until eternity!
Nothing would please them more than Hindus in India proper also being reduced to refugees, destitution and statelessness.
Incisive article by Shri. Rakesh Krishnan Simha detailing Paki Christist collaboration in the bloody partition of India in 1947.
http://indiafacts.org/blasphemy-of-aasia-bibi-how-pakistans-christians-went-from-cheerleaders-of-partition-to-its-victims/
