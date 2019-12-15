Quick notes: Real-time translation | Han overlords...

- Real-Time Translation: Google's Interpreter Mode is here, and it will listen and translate up to 44 languages in real time. . . . . Boon for multi-lingual India.
- Afraid of their Han overlords: Pakistan halts investigation into sale of 629 Pakistani brides to China. Several women refused to testify because of threats from govt officials
- China sprinting ahead in computer chips: Chinese company unveiled next-generation x86 SoC plans: 32-Core servers, sub-7nm client designs by 2021
- 5G in 2020 is mostly a hype fest: Most of us won't be using 5G until 2025. . . . . . Investment needed for nationwide 5G? $2 trillion to $3 trillion
- Will they deliver? The startups driving India’s EV ambition
- Russian-Made Vikramaditya Was A Hunk Of Junk: With the job halfway done, and having already dropped $974 million, India could not afford to walk away from the deal. In 2010, India agreed to more than double the budget for the carrier to $2.2 billion.
- Say no to Halal: Scientists disproved Islamic belief that blood drainage will only be complete if the throat of the animal is slit without stunning it first
- Ek Kauwa Pyasa Tha:
Why is India squandering foreign exchange by sending students to study medicine in China?— Subhash Kak (@subhashkak1) December 8, 2019
Why aren't we dreaming big?https://t.co/SPW1z2EAM2
If you are a meat eater, have the balls to say no to halal. Support jhatka meat, travel 5 km extra for it. Reject all halal certified products - chips, eye drops, oil. Halal is economy slavery. You came out of 700 years of slavery, don't go back into it.https://t.co/Sc7LrVvE5H— Rakesh Krishnan Savarkar (@ByRakeshSimha) December 9, 2019
