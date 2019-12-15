Sunday, December 15, 2019

Quick notes: Real-time translation | Han overlords...

  • Real-Time Translation: Google's Interpreter Mode is here, and it will listen and translate up to 44 languages in real time. . . . . Boon for multi-lingual India.


  • Afraid of their Han overlords: Pakistan halts investigation into sale of 629 Pakistani brides to China. Several women refused to testify because of threats from govt officials


  • China sprinting ahead in computer chips: Chinese company unveiled next-generation x86 SoC plans: 32-Core servers, sub-7nm client designs by 2021


  • 5G in 2020 is mostly a hype fest: Most of us won't be using 5G until 2025. . . . . . Investment needed for nationwide 5G? $2 trillion to $3 trillion



  • Will they deliver? The startups driving India’s EV ambition


  • Russian-Made Vikramaditya Was A Hunk Of Junk: With the job halfway done, and having already dropped $974 million, India could not afford to walk away from the deal. In 2010, India agreed to more than double the budget for the carrier to $2.2 billion.


  • Say no to Halal: Scientists disproved Islamic belief that blood drainage will only be complete if the throat of the animal is slit without stunning it first


  • Ek Kauwa Pyasa Tha:




