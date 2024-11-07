what will trump do for hindus and India?

it's time to cash in the chips. using the fact that tulsi and Vivek are outspoken Hindus (and I bet they had a role in the trump statement on Bangladesh) it's time to start letting the deep state know that even though they have 2 more months in the white house that they better not damage indian and Hindu interests any more. the ongoing pogroms and genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh has to stop. deep state has to rein in their asset Yunus.
"so what have you done lately for me, trump?". he can relate to that transactional question.
