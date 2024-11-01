NED Welcomes Victoria Nuland to the Board of Directors

Washington, D.C.—Veteran U.S. diplomat Ambassador Victoria Nuland is joining the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) Board of Directors effective immediately. Ambassador Nuland previously served on the NED Board of Directors from 2018 to 2021, before her appointment as Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs at the State Department.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Nuland back to the NED Board,” said NED Chairman Kenneth Wollack. “With a distinguished career across multiple administrations, she brings the experience and expertise that will contribute measurably to NED’s mission and work.”

Ambassador Victoria Nuland served as the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs from 2021 and Acting Deputy Secretary of State from 2023 under the Biden Administration before retiring in early 2024. Previously, she served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2013 until 2017 under President Barack Obama and was the State Department Spokesperson during Secretary Hillary Clinton’s tenure.

Nuland was U.S. ambassador to NATO during President George W. Bush’s second term, 2005-2008. She served as Special Envoy and chief negotiator on the Treaty on Conventional Arms Control in Europe from 2010-2011, and as Deputy National Security Advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney from 2003-2005