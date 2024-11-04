Shadow Warrior
is India producing too many humanities grads?
if true, this would explain a lot of things in India. the JNUfication of education is leading to the Californication of society. see this thread:
https://x.com/paulnovosad/status/1852703453178659291
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 04, 2024
