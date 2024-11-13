Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Attack India’s Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Here's my theory:
Pannu is flunky of Deep State, which just lost the landmark US elections to Trump. That's why he's now suddenly fled USA to go hide in Canada.
Having only few months before totally losing power when Trump takes office on January 20, Deep State is desperate to mobilize all its puppets to cause as much chaos as possible. They also don't want that IMEC thing to take off. Deep State likes to work through clandestine means like "regime change" operations (eg. Bangladesh) where they destabilize countries to replace their leaders.
Deep State hopes to use Pannu to cause 1984 Riots type of situation, to use as a springboard for mass chaos/instability in India, which can be used to replace Modi's govt as part of a regime change operation.
We need to stay ahead of their game and ensure no chaos can be triggered.
Pannu is emphasizing anniversary of 1984 Riots, in order to heighten tensions among Sikhs.
Pannu is threatening to hit Ram temple in Ayodhya to heighten tensions among Hindus.
His goal in heightening tensions among both communities is to maximize chance of wider clashes and fratricide.
