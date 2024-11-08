huawei builds an operating system

if Huawei can build a mobile operating system, why can't India? this sort of self-reliance is absolutely needed so that US Big Tech is prevented from dominating India. the recent flap over the Uber deals by the armed forces shows how indians are totally unaware of the ramifications of data capture (especially in light of the way Israelis were able to assassinate or harm hezbollah and Hamas people, including the famous pager blasts).
India needs to focus on building software PRODUCTS, not offer services.
