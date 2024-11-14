china pivots from iphones to EVs

I personally think EVs will crash and burn (no, pun intended). India should #justsaynotoEVs. I think they are ripe for disruption by hydrogen or other tech where china doesn't have a stranglehold.
but kudos to the Hans for having figured out how to monopolize the supply chain for strategic minerals etc. good learnings possible for india's babus (if only they can get their heads out of scholarships to Harvard for their kids).
also, nice pivot. good industrial policy.
but I do believe china is at an inflection point, and is doomed to decline for other reasons: debt trap, property bubble, demographic collapse, etc.
No comments:
Post a Comment