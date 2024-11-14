warmongerist podcast on India place names

honestly, this is in a recent podcast from the warmongerist. he was moaning that eg mughalsarai became pandit deen Dayal upadhyaya Nagar.
my response: cope. so what if we change place names? invader needs need to be junked. from Connaught Place to Ahmedabad.
this fellow Leo morani (no, no spelling mistake there) sounds like a desi putting on a white accent. another unwashed, callow youth pretending to be an old guy. (this is a warmongerist trademark).
to be fair, 'the intelligence' is a pretty good podcast in general, thanks to the anchor, a fellow named Jason Palmer: bluff, good voice, asks good questions. of course he has to toe the warmongerist line. he's almost as good as the AI-generated podcast host on notebookLM 😂
No comments:
Post a Comment