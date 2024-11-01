Subject: Press Release - Global Hindu Community Thanks President Trump for Highlighting the Crisis Facing Hindus in Bangladesh
Stop Hindu Genocide
Global Hindu Community Thanks President Trump for Highlighting the Crisis Facing Hindus in Bangladesh
New Jersey, October 31, 2024 – The Hindu community in the United States and around the world extends its gratitude to President Donald Trump for condemning the barbaric violence against Hindus and other minorities facing persecution in Bangladesh. In a recent statement over X, President Trump condemned the widespread violence and neglect facing these communities, drawing attention to what he called the lack of action by the current U.S. administration. Wishing Hindu Americans a joyful Diwali, he pledged that his leadership would uphold religious freedoms and protect Hindu Americans from what he described as the "anti-religion agenda of the radical left."
In his statement, President Trump expressed deep concerns for Hindus and other minorities facing brutal attacks in Bangladesh, emphasizing the urgent need for a U.S. administration that stands firm on religious freedom.
"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who face attacks and looting by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a state of chaos. This would never have happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. From Israel to Ukraine to our Southern Border, they've been a disaster. We will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength, protecting Hindu Americans from the radical left's anti-religion agenda. We will fight for your freedom."
"Under my administration, we'll strengthen our partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi. Kamala Harris will hurt small businesses with increased regulations and taxes. In contrast, I cut taxes, reduced regulations, and created the strongest economy in history. We will do it again—bigger and better—and we will Make America Great Again. Wishing a Happy Diwali to all and hoping the Festival of Lights leads to the victory of Good over Evil!" — President Trump
President Trump's remarks, delivered just before the final phase of elections, come as a response to concerted efforts by numerous individuals and organizations working to spotlight the grave threats faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. The President's statement could not be more timely, as the Bangladesh administration has repeatedly disregarded the violent attacks against Hindus, with over 1,000 reported incidents of assault. Recent actions by the Bangladesh government include the arrest of Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari, a peaceful activist advocating for minority rights, is further intensifying concerns.
Utsav Chakravarti of the Hindu Action NGO commented, "It took months of effort to share the reality that Hindus across the world face, to the thought leadership of the Trump team. President Trump's statement on Diwali opens up a lot of realities to the policy making communities. This is a beginning to a long awaited and much needed course correction for American policymakers in response to targeting of Hindus around the world, especially the Hindus in Bangladesh.
Ajay Shah of HinduPACT added, "HinduPACT thanks President. Trump for wishing the Hindus on the occasion of Diwali. We appreciate his standing firmly with the Hindus in Bangladesh who are facing an ongoing genocide and against the threat of radical Hindu Haters in the US. We thank Vice President Kamala Harris for her warm wishes to the Hindu community on Diwali. We strongly urge her to take a stand on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and the relentless attacks on Hindu at home."
Pankaj Mehta of the Interfaith Coalition Against Terror expressed gratitude for President Trump's acknowledgment, noting, "I express deep gratitude to President Trump for his powerful acknowledgment of the ongoing violence and persecution faced by Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and other minorities in Bangladesh. His recognition shines a light on a humanitarian crisis that has been largely ignored by the United Nations and mainstream media, much like the Armenian Christian genocide and other historical atrocities that remain unacknowledged. The apathy of global institutions toward the persecution and genocide of Hindus in South Asia is deeply concerning. We urge more public leaders to stand up and speak out against these injustices, as Three U.S.-based organizations—Genocide Watch, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience—have courageously done, recognizing these targeted atrocities as genocide."
Surjit Chowdhary of Sree Sree Gita Sangh also extended his thanks, stating "I hope this will serve as a warning to Bangladesh administration on their impending sedition Charges against Chinmay Krishna Das, a peaceful advocate of Hindus rights in Bangladesh. The world will not remain silent and the support of powerful compassionate leaders like President Trump standing for human rights is a great boost to those efforts. The international community must demand that Bangladesh drop all baseless charges and respect his right to freedom of expression and religious freedom."
