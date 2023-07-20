Transmitting Energy from Space to Earth

One day, solar energy harvested from space could be transmitted down to Earth:
For India, such energy could even be usefully beamed down to power surveillance equipment in our remote mountainous border areas.
If ISRO could successfully attempt a demonstration project for this, it could help with our border security at LAC, LOC, etc. Perhaps this could be funded through military budget rather than eating into ISRO's own budget.
Later on, a further demonstration could be attempted on the Moon or Mars, to power surface rovers there.
It would especially come in handy in helping a rover to survive the long ultra-cold lunar night, which lasts 14 Earth days.
