- NYT's Rare Praise For India's Space Program: The article titled 'The Surprising Striver in the World's Space Business' notes that India has become home to at least 140 registered space-tech start-ups, "comprising a local research field that stands to transform the planet's connection to the final frontier".
- Freebie haven: At 23% spend, Andhra Pradesh last in state capex in FY23.. Capex of government has been considered to be the prime driver of capex in the economy in the last few years.
- RIP, Free Market economics: U.S. ‘Industrial Policy’ returns
- Global Rupee makes little headway: A lopsided trade relationship between Russia and India has forced it to accumulate up to $1 billion each month in rupee assets that remain stranded outside the country.. "The rupee's prospects of becoming a significant international currency are connected to India's economic and geopolitical strength".
- Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy breaks into double digits in Republican primary
- It's a sin only if India commits it: Macron mulls social-media ban. “When things get out of hand, we may need to regulate them or cut them off.” Last week, Macron said social media companies had played a “considerable role” in the unrest across the country.
- Atanu Dey - Professor and Lyft driver: “I conjecture why the Indian riders were relatively rude. High status Indians look down on people who serve them. They have never experienced serving others and therefore think that those who serve are not deserving of respect”.
- Cities are for us, the people. Not for cars: How the Netherlands dumped cars for bikes
Friday, July 07, 2023
Quick notes: Space-tech start-ups | Freebie haven...
