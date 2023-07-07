I was there to witness the France riots

https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-107-paris-is-burning-why?sd=pf
It's a powerful cocktail: inevitable cyclical decline, memories of imperial grandeur, the determined Islamist assault, and general anti-government feelings going way back to the French Revolution. Surely, the crackdown by some 50,000 police and if necessary, the army, will control the riots, but one day the rioters may win. Predictably, all of Europe is now shifting right-wards: Italy, Finland, Greece, possibly Spain. Hard times beget hard men.
