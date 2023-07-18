Quick notes: Slow lane | Digital detox...

- Stuck in slow lane: India’s share of high-tech exports as a percentage of manufactured exports stood at 10.2 per cent as compared with 41.7 per cent in Vietnam and 51.7 per cent in Malaysia. India's exports are dominated by commodities.
- India will pay for 70% of Micron’s $2.75 billion packaging plant: The extreme level of subsidy that Micron will receive means that it will only have to pay $825 million over the two phases of a project that is expected to create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs over several years.
- Leftist take on Micron deal: What we are getting is the lowest end of the chip-making technology. We are not competing with the US, China, South Korea and Japan on chip making but with countries like Malaysia. Malaysia is already streets ahead of us in this area, with about 13 percent of the world’s in OSAT outsourcing market.
India is beginning to understand that technology is not something that, if you have money, you can buy from the global market. It is the closely-held knowledge of companies and countries.
- Foxconn drops out of another big factory deal: Foxconn, which walked out of multiple deals in the US in recent times, provided a vague explanation as to why it ended the $19.5 billion Vedanta deal for a semiconductor facility in India. . . . . . . Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after pullout from Vedanta JV
- AI chips: Chinese govt. funds CUDA-compatible GPU startup to compete against Nvidia
- Addiction: India promotes digital detox to combat excessive screen time.
- EVs in India: Tesla and BYD both seeking to make affordable EVs in India
- Climate damage fund: US refuses climate reparations for developing nations
- Kohinoor Is Just A Stone But Our Murthis Are Priceless: You rob a house in Tamil Nadu you get 7 years while if you rob a temple you get 3 years.
- Ban on ‘sex changes’: Russia to crack down on transgender industry
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
