May 4 Molestation in Manipur Now Surfaces on Video

A vile incident of molestation from May 4 in Manipur has now suddenly surfaced on video.
Along with a mob of hundreds, a main culprit named Hera Das is shown parading a helpless naked captive female while groping her, and later molesting her in a paddy field. He is only now being arrested by police, after this video has surfaced, even though the case against him was filed back on May 4.
BJP govt there is now on the spot for explaining why nothing was done earlier.
Why has the video only surfaced now?
The violence in Manipur itself started on May 3.
