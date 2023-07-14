Khalistan Problem Returning - How Should India Respond?

Khalistan insurgency was used by Pakistan to set Kashmir on fire in the first place. Once Kashmir was burning, Pakistan put its full focus on Kashmir jihad and discarded Khalistanis like old trash. Now that Article 370 has been removed from J&K, Pakistan needs to revive its old Khalistan card, to bring back militancy to J&K.
Perhaps India needs to help Baloch worldwide to organize a referendum campaign on independence for Balochistan. Given that Pakistan is supporting the Khalistanis in their referendum campaign, it's time for some strong tit-for-tat.
Furthermore, I've noticed there's a very loud contingent of Pakistanis overseas who are angry at Pakistan's military-backed govt for its crackdown on Imran Khan. These pro-Imran/PTI Pakistanis could also be encouraged to stage large noisy protests in front of Pakistani embassies & consulates in Canada, UK, USA.
No comments:
Post a Comment