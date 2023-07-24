Quick notes: High barriers | Eye drops...

-
It’s hard to break into chipmaking: Foxconn's failed India chip venture shows how tough it is for new players. “Established players such as TSMC, Samsung or Micron count with several decades of R&D, process engineering and trillions of dollars in investment to reach their current capabilities. The industry presents newcomers with high barriers to entry, mainly high levels of capital intensity and access to coveted intellectual property.”
Foxconn and Vedanta’s effort appeared to rely heavily on STMicro, but once the European company bailed, the joint venture was without much expertise in semiconductors. “Both companies lacked the core competency of manufacturing a chip. On an average, it takes more than two decades to be at the level of skill and scale to be a successful semiconductor manufacturing company.”
- Cerebras just built a gargantuan computer system: An A.I. supercomputer whirs to life, powered by giant computer chips. The Condor Galaxy 1 is a 64-node AI supercomputer with 54 million cores and 82Tbytes of data. The roadmap sees the rollout of performance up to 36 exaFLOPS.
- Indian export: How bacteria-laced eye drops ended up in US stores
- CBSE allows schools to teach in the mother tongue: "Since higher education has started responding to this need (for multilingual education) then school education has to become its foundation. The approach towards medium of instruction should be a continuity from school education to higher education."
- Forget the gym: Yoga is better at boosting memory and concentration than vigorous exercise. . . Yoga practitioners exhibited greater cortical thickness, gray matter (GM) volume, and GM density than non-practitioners in a variety of regions. Among yoga-practitioners, a positive relationship between the years of yoga practice and GM volume was also observed in a number of areas.
- High-meat diets: Having big UK meat-eaters cut some of it out of their diet would be like taking 8 million cars off the road.
- Republican primary race survey: Vivek Ramaswamy ties for second with Ron DeSantis
- US lawmakers probe Ford partnership with Chinese battery supplier: U.S. lawmakers to review a licensing deal between Ford Motor and China-based CATL that would produce battery cells at a planned $3.5 billion plant in Michigan.
- Nio ET7: Find out why western auto majors fear the Chinese.
- Google’s Nearby Share for Windows: Quickly share files with Android devices
Ah. Biodiversity. Whereas India was really good at preserving its mega fauna. Now white people want to trawl the deep ocean for minerals. Yeah, that will end well. https://t.co/VGzKUR29Uh— Prof राजीवः श्रीनिवासः (@RajeevSrinivasa) July 14, 2023
