Monday, July 31, 2023

Quick notes: Poorer Europe | Radiologist replaced...

  • Long envied by outsiders, Europe is getting poorer: Europeans are experiencing a decline in their purchasing power. Adjusted for inflation and purchasing power, wages have declined by about 3% since 2019 in Germany, by 3.5% in Italy and Spain and by 6% in Greece. Real wages in the U.S. have increased by about 6% over the same period


  • Seymore Hersh: US played critical role in Crimean Bridge attacks. “Of course it was our technology. The drone was remotely guided and half submerged—like a torpedo.”. . Proxy war? Leaked documents reveal the extent of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine fight.


  • Will Nvidia kill the radiology stars? Algorithms today are more accurate than those of almost two-thirds of radiologists... Human Vs Machine


  • Milking India: Chinese mobile companies evade Rs.9,000 crore in tax in India, Rs.1,629 crore recovered


  • Just the facts: Condensed background to Manipur situation


  • The only Self of all: There is no 'my self' and 'his self'. There is the Self.



  • Japan plans ambitious return to chip manufacturing: Rapidus Wants to Supply 2nm Chips to Tech Giants, Challenge TSMC.. Europe Greenlights Chips Act: $47 Billion for Semiconductor Industry


  • Noam Chomsky’s corrosive effects on linguistics as well as politics: “A deep disregard and contempt for the truth, a monumental disdain for standards of enquiry, a relentless strain of self-promotion, remarkable descents into incoherence, and a penchant for verbally abusing those who disagree with him.”

    No matter how deceitful or duplicitous their researchers can get, major universities tend to whistle and look the other way.


  • July set to be world's warmest month on record:


  • 'Who is gay in the team?': BBC reporter's inappropriate question to Morocco women’s team captain


  • BBC logic: Vegetarianism = Caste oppression


  • TikTok Pushing Chinese Propaganda: TikTok is facing numerous government inquiries in Europe and abroad about its ties to the Chinese state. One of regulators’ top concerns about TikTok is a fear that it could be used by the CCP to warp civic discourse in democratic nations.


  • Italy regrets joining China's BRI: Done little to boost Italy's exports, making China the only winner.


By -
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)