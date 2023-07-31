Quick notes: Poorer Europe | Radiologist replaced...

- Long envied by outsiders, Europe is getting poorer: Europeans are experiencing a decline in their purchasing power. Adjusted for inflation and purchasing power, wages have declined by about 3% since 2019 in Germany, by 3.5% in Italy and Spain and by 6% in Greece. Real wages in the U.S. have increased by about 6% over the same period
- Seymore Hersh: US played critical role in Crimean Bridge attacks. “Of course it was our technology. The drone was remotely guided and half submerged—like a torpedo.”. . Proxy war? Leaked documents reveal the extent of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine fight.
- Will Nvidia kill the radiology stars? Algorithms today are more accurate than those of almost two-thirds of radiologists... Human Vs Machine
- Milking India: Chinese mobile companies evade Rs.9,000 crore in tax in India, Rs.1,629 crore recovered
- Just the facts: Condensed background to Manipur situation
- The only Self of all: There is no 'my self' and 'his self'. There is the Self.
- Japan plans ambitious return to chip manufacturing: Rapidus Wants to Supply 2nm Chips to Tech Giants, Challenge TSMC.. Europe Greenlights Chips Act: $47 Billion for Semiconductor Industry
-
Noam Chomsky’s corrosive effects on linguistics as well as politics: “A deep disregard and contempt for the truth, a monumental disdain for standards of enquiry, a relentless strain of self-promotion, remarkable descents into incoherence, and a penchant for verbally abusing those who disagree with him.”
No matter how deceitful or duplicitous their researchers can get, major universities tend to whistle and look the other way.
- July set to be world's warmest month on record:
- 'Who is gay in the team?': BBC reporter's inappropriate question to Morocco women’s team captain
- BBC logic: Vegetarianism = Caste oppression
- TikTok Pushing Chinese Propaganda: TikTok is facing numerous government inquiries in Europe and abroad about its ties to the Chinese state. One of regulators’ top concerns about TikTok is a fear that it could be used by the CCP to warp civic discourse in democratic nations.
- Italy regrets joining China's BRI: Done little to boost Italy's exports, making China the only winner.
Beware of BBC. They are part of the Hinduphobia machine.— Probably Not Actually a Monkey (@ApeThinks) July 29, 2023
They've even turned something as boring as vegetarianism into a sensationalized and caste/oppression-fraught topic.
Today Geeta Pandey published this. It has all the woke buzzwords. Shame on her:https://t.co/GDg95s8gBK
No comments:
Post a Comment