Attack on Adani by Wall Street Short-Sellers Hindenberg, Bill Ackman, Nate Anderson, etc

I'd been reading and hearing how Victoria Nuland will soon be meeting with Modi govt on getting India to stop buying oil and military hardware from Russia. "Fat chance of that happening," I thought.
But Victoria Nuland is known to be very predatory and full of dirty tricks. After all, she did show up in Kyiv in 2014 to overthrow the elected govt there and replace it with an anti-Russian one.
So now suddenly we're seeing this attack from Wall Street on Adani group, which threatens to send its stock price tumbling down. And of course Adani are close to Modi. And of course, the usual reliable "fans" NYT, WaPo, etc are also loudly crowing about what's happening.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/27/business/adani-group-shares.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/01/28/adani-hindenburg-anderson-short-selling/
https://www.economist.com/business/2023/01/27/a-short-seller-rattles-gautam-adanis-empire
https://thewire.in/business/with-hindenburg-adani-faces-his-stiffest-challenge-yet
I'm not trying to be a die-hard shill for Modi or Adani, but I can't help but wonder about the coincidence of timing here. Putting Adani group on the ropes would be a useful way to grab Modi by his short-&-curly hairs, to create a pressure-point on the current Indian govt and its foreign policy. Let's not forget how ISRO was attacked through the Devas International scam route.
I feel proud when Jaishankar firmly defends India's basic interests to foreign critics. But sometimes it's easy to forget that we're punching above our weight, when it comes to superpower confrontations and a renewed Cold War. I'm worried that we're very vulnerable to getting sucker-punched in unexpected ways. I'd also like to know more about Hindenberg, Bill Ackman, Nate Anderson, etc. Maybe the swamp they operate in is too murky to trace back to Nuland or NeoCons, but it's nevertheless worth looking into.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/who-is-behind-hindenburg-company-that-is-shorting-adani-2023-01-25/
