Quick notes: Minority status | Best engineers...

-
Minority status for Hindus: Delhi was the only govt that openly backed granting minority status to Hindus in any form at the state or UT level.
Delhi said, "The central govt may declare the 'migrated minority status to the followers of Hinduism who are the religious minority in their origin state (i.e. J&K, Laddakh etc) and residing in Delhi after migration from their home state." . . . . . . Why are BJP states opposing this?
- U.S. vs. China: The race to develop the most advanced chips. After working for years to catch up on U.S. technology, China has developed a chip that can rival Nvidia’s powerful A100.
-
12 Countries That Produce the Best Engineers in the World:
12. Singapore
11. Israel
10. France
9. Sweden
8. South Korea
7. The Netherlands
6. Japan
5. Switzerland
4. United Kingdom
3. Germany
2. China
1. United States
China has quickly emerged as one of the best producers of some of the top engineers in the world. It spent 2.40% of its huge GDP in 2020 for the purposes of R&D. Its Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University are two of the top go-to universities in terms of quality engineering education.
- Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
- TSMC Might Cut 3nm Prices to Lure AMD, Nvidia: N3 is an expensive technology to use. N3 extensively uses extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for up to 25 layers and each EUV scanner now costs $150 million - $200 million, depending on configuration. Increased costs mean lower profits for companies such as AMD, Broadcom, MediaTek, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. . . . TSMC's 3nm Journey: Slow Ramp, Huge Investments, Big Future
- India joins lithium hunt: Not only Argentina, India is also eyeing lithium reserves in Chile and Bolivia. The Andean Plains straddling Argentina, Chile and Bolivia – collectively called ‘Lithium Triangle’ – have about 56 per cent of the world’s total identified reserve of Lithium.
- Dr. Jason Fung: Author of The Cancer Code: A Revolutionary New Understanding of a Medical Mystery.
- Why is alcohol so harmful? The main way alcohol causes health problems is by damaging DNA. When you drink alcohol, your body metabolizes it into acetaldehyde, a chemical that is toxic to cells. Acetaldehyde both “damages your DNA and prevents your body from repairing the damage. Once your DNA is damaged, then a cell can grow out of control and create a cancer tumor.”
Even a little alcohol can harm your health, research shows. Alcohol also creates oxidative stress, another form of DNA damage that can be particularly harmful to the cells that line blood vessels. Oxidative stress can lead to stiffened arteries, resulting in higher blood pressure and coronary artery disease. “It fundamentally affects DNA, and that’s why it affects so many organ systems.”
-
Nepo (nepotism) babies: Those who use their parents' wealth and popularity to build their own careers. "I don't know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money".
Warren Buffett wrote in 2021 that "after much observation of super-wealthy families, here's my recommendation: Leave the children enough so that they can do anything but not enough that they can do nothing".
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Quick notes: Minority status | Best engineers...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment