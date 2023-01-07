using the original names: is that a problem, or only in certain cases?

congressis constantly call yogi adityanath 'ajay bisht', his pre-sannyas name.
this is intended to irritate him.
i personally think this is fine. i used to refer to that big padre godman benedict by his original name ratzinger.
but then why do congressis get pissed when people call the italian antonia maino?
that is her real name after all.
similarly raoul's real name is raul vinci, and his sister's is bianca afaik. he has it in one of his (illegal) multiple passports.
